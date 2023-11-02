NRI murders spouse in Kapurthala, arrested while attempting to leave country

The Punjab Police detained an NRI from the Delhi airport on suspicion of murdering his wife in a nearby village in Kapurthala.

According to authorities, on October 31, Sukhdev Singh murdered his wife Harpreet Kaur by reportedly striking her head on the floor of a room at their home in Sandhu Chatha village in the Kapurthala district. October 30 was when he had returned from Italy.

Singh, who was reportedly trying to exit the country after killing his wife, was detained at the Delhi airport, according to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vatsala Gupta.

Gupta stated that after getting married in 2007, she traveled to Italy a few months ago but quickly returned. She also mentioned that they had a history of accusing one another of adultery.

The SSP said the accused had come to India with the intention of murdering his wife.