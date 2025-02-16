Now, online ILPs for tourist places on Indo-China border in Uttarakhand

The tourists aspiring to visit the Indo-China border areas in Uttarakhand can now obtain inner line permits online. The state government will soon allow them to apply online for mandatory special permission to visit places like Mana and Niti passes close to the China border.

The tourists will now be able to apply online from home and get permission to visit the Indo-China border areas adjoining Chamoli district of Uttarakhand instead of going through cumbersome process of getting an inner line permit from the office of the SDM and other local agencies.

Presently, visitors are required to obtain special permission from the office of Joshimath SDM to visit tourist places along China borders in district Chamoli. However, now the Chamoli district administration has readied a website to help tourists apply online for Inner Line Permit (ILP). Although the website is yet to accept ILP applications, it will start doing it soon.

Places like Mana, Rimkhim, and Niti Passes located along Indo-China border areas are considered the most-hunted tourist spots in the Chamoli district. Visitors keep flocking to these places whole year but they have to undergo arduous process of seeking special permissions from the office Joshimath Sub Division. They are required to present valid documents physically to the office of Joshimath SDM. It not only needed the physical presence of the tourists at the office but also led to undue delay and consumption of time.

Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari informed that ILP applications for the border areas of Chamoli district are being made online soon. HDFC Bank has been assigned the task of creating a website and tourists will now be able to for ILPs from their homes, said Tiwari.

E-District Manager Jaiveer Singh said the website https://Pass.chamoli.org/ for online ILP applications is almost ready. Tourists will have to obtain a certificate from the local police and health department for online ILP. Singh stated that information about weather, roads and other infrastructural conditions of the border areas will also be available on the website.

What’s noteworthy is that besides Mana, Niti, and Rimkhim Passes manual ILPs were also needed for the tourist places like Ghastoli, Rattakona, Jagraon, Devtal, Gotting, Gyaldung, Ganesh Ganga, Kyulang, 16 Point and Parvati Kund in the Chamoli district border area.