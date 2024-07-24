HANM revives push for Inner Line Permit implementation in Meghalaya

The Hynniewtrep A’chik National Movement (HANM), a prominent non-governmental organization in Meghalaya, has announced its renewed efforts to advocate for the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state.

The ILP, a travel document required by outsiders to enter certain areas, is seen by many local organizations as crucial for protecting the indigenous communities of Meghalaya.

A delegation from HANM is set to visit New Delhi in the near future to present their comprehensive charter of demands to the Central government.

Among the key issues on their agenda is the inclusion of the Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. This inclusion would grant these languages official recognition and support, aiding in the preservation and promotion of the cultural heritage of the Khasi and Garo people.

In addition to language recognition, HANM intends to address the long-standing border dispute between Meghalaya and Assam. This border issue has been a source of tension and conflict for years, impacting the lives and security of people living in the border areas.

The decision to intensify the push for ILP comes in the wake of recent actions by the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU).

The KSU’s crackdown on migrant workers without proper documentation led to the expulsion of over 2,500 individuals from the state. This campaign reflects the growing concern among local groups about the influx of outsiders and its potential impact on the indigenous population’s cultural identity and economic opportunities.

KSU has vowed to continue its campaign to pressure the government into implementing the ILP, highlighting the widespread support for this measure among the local population.

HANM and KSU argue that the ILP is essential to protect the indigenous communities of Meghalaya from external pressures and to ensure the preservation of their unique cultural identity.