Villages on Indo-China border to get free dish, better AIR reach

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has announced that his Ministry will ensure supply of free Doordarshan DTH connections in far-flung areas in villages on the Indo-China border.

The minister said this during an interaction with villagers at Karzok Village of Ladakh, some 211 kilometres from Leh.

He said that better mobile connectivity to residents of these remote villages will be ensured soon and the Government is committed to ensure better all-round connectivity to these areas, the I & B Ministry said on Wednesday.

To achieve the goal of reaching out to people living in far-flung and border areas through the platform of DD “FreeDish”, the government has proposed to distribute 1.5 lakh free FreeDish connections in villages in border areas.

Asserting that the Government is committed to development of border villages, Mr Thakur assured the local villagers that their demands of better digital connectivity and road connectivity, enhancing tourism infrastructure, sports infrastructure and improved Jal Jeewan Mission will also be implemented on priority basis.

As part of the Government’s vibrant village programme, the Union Minister embarked on a comprehensive three-day tour to Leh-Ladakh, during which he stayed in Karzok village, held meeting with UT and District officials to review Central/State Government Schemes and distribution of Sports equipment at Karzok.

He interacted with the ITBP jawans at Karzok platoon post located about 15000 feet above sea level on Indo-China Border.

Aiming to assess the reach of various projects and schemes of the Government and also gain first hand understanding of the challenges faced by the residents in remote border village on Indo-China border, the Minister held close interaction with the local villagers and also administrative officials.

Accompanied by a team of officials and local representatives, Mr Thakur interacted with local villagers in Kharnak and Samad among others and listened to their concerns and aspirations. At Kharnak, he inaugurated the PMGSY road connecting the highway of Dadh Kharnak.

The Minister discussed issues related to solar power, drinking water, housing for 32 households, cycling track, artificial lake, and tourism subsidy. Besides, border security, development of roads, mobile towers, wildlife issues, inclusion in the Vibrant Village Program, settlement of nomads at one area.

During one of his interactions with locals, the Minister asserted that after the formation of UT a lot of development has taken place in Ladakh such as direct funding, 24-hour electricity, installation of solar plant, ultra-mega solar plant worth Rs 21000 crore, increased livelihood opportunity, and sanction of 375 mobile tower in Leh.

Mr Thakur unveiled plans for future initiatives that would further enhance the development of Changthang and surrounding villages. These initiatives include upgrading infrastructure for better connectivity, and promoting eco-tourism to leverage the region’s natural beauty.

During his visit to Puga Residential School, The Minister interacted with the students and played volleyball exhibition match in high spirits. While interacting with the jawans of the 37th ITBP Post, he spoke about the reforms undertaken by the Government to provide all facilities for the forces posted at the border such as improved combat wear, armament, Make in India initiative and pensions.