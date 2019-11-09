Dispelling all the speculations over the possibility of him joining BJP, superstar Rajinikanth on Friday said that trying to paint him ‘saffron’ like Thiruvalluvar will not succeed. When asked about senior BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan’s recent meeting with him and the former’s repeated assertions that the actor should join the party, Rajinikanth said no such invitation has been made to him.

“No offer has been made (from BJP to join the party). Definitely not,” he said. “Attempts are being made to paint me with BJP colour, trying to paint me with saffron like Thiruvalluvar was done. Neither Thiruvalluvar nor me will get trapped,” he said with a big laugh.

On 2 November, Tamil Nadu BJP had tweeted a picture of Thiruvalluvar wearing saffron robes which sparked protests from Dravidian groups. The party attempted it after PM Narendra Modi published a Thai translation of Thirukkural by Thuruvalluvar at Bankok recently

Pon Radhakrishnan visited Rajinikanth on 6 November at his Poes Garden residence to congratulate him on winning the ‘Icon of the Golden Jubilee’ award, conferred by the IFFI.When asked about his thoughts on the controversy, Rajinikanth said that Thiruvalluvar was somebody who was very knowledgeable and an intellectual sage, and he added that such personalities cannot be restricted to a perticular religion.

“BJP adorned him (Thiruvalluvar ) with saffron cloth and holy ash. They did not ask others to do so. It is silly that it has been blown up into such a big issue when there are many other severe issues to be discussed and debated in the country.”

Political observers believe that the reluctant politician like Rajinikanth could not be assessed with these remarks and when considering the inconsistency over his political thinking and ambitions, one could not rule out or expect him to more clear in his thoughts.

Clearly indicating this, he said that when asked about India’s economy, “Definitely the economic growth is very slow. The central government must do whatever is necessary to address this.

It could be noted that during the third anniversary demonetisation, the actor sidestepped a question on the Modi government’s move, stating that he had already clarified on the same. But in 2016 Rajinikanth supported demonetisation.

Though Rajini announced his entry into politics on 31 December, 2016, he is yet to formally launch his political party. “I will definitely act till I announce the political party. MGR acted till he became the CM.” Rajini told reporters .