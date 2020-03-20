West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that her government was not getting necessary assistance from the Centre to combat COVID-19 in the state and was dependent on its own resources to tackle the crisis. Banerjee, who was attending a meeting of hospital representatives at the state secretariat, said the state was making all efforts to two lakh masks and 30,000 gloves.

Dispelling reports that shops and markets would down their shutters as a preventive measure against the pandemic, the TMC boss also said those spreading rumours would be tracked and taken to task.

“We are not getting enough help from the Centre. We are procuring necessary things by roping in self-help groups…” Banerjee stated.

She also said orders have been placed for 10,000 thermal scanners, which can check temperature of Covid-19 suspects, and 300 ventilation machines. Banerjee said her government will provide Rs 5 lakh insurance each to the 10 lakh government medical staff across the state till April 15.

“Please note shops, markets and departmental stores will remain open. If these places down shutters, how will people buy essentials? I will not allow hoarding of essential commodities and escalation of prices. We will take strong action against those who spread rumours,” the CM added.

West Bengal has reported one case of Coronavirus till date.