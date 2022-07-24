Northern Army Commander reviews security situation in Kashmir

The Northern Army Commander, Lt General Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday reviewed the security situation in Kashmir valley.

He arrived in Srinagar on one day’s visit to Kashmir valley.

Army Commander along with GOC Chinar Corps visited the Northern Route of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra to take stock of the situation and review the progress of the yatra along the Nilagrar – Baltal – Domel – Brarimarg – Sangam – Holy Cave route. A natural disaster in the form of a cloudburst occurred on 8 July near Holy Cave, in which many valuable lives were lost.

Teams from the Indian Army, JKP, NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, BSF, CRPF, SASB, and other government agencies worked day and night on war footing to provide rescue and relief to the affected Yatris.

The Army Commander interacted with all ranks carrying out selfless service and in recognition presented Commendation Cards to security personnel of the various agencies deployed.

The Army Commander also interacted with the participants of the Kargil Vijay Diwas Motorcycle expedition at Nilgrar (Sonamarg).

The motorcycle rally has moved towards Kargil as part of the Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 celebration scheduled on 26 July. While appreciating the event, he said that such efforts motivate and bind the citizens of the country to the idea of the nation. He also remembered the sacrifices done by our brave soldiers in the Kargil war and emphasised never forgetting the lessons learnt during the conflict.

The Army Commander arrived at Chinar Corps Headquarters later in the day. He was briefed by Lt General ADS Aujla, the GOC Chinar Corps on the overall security situation in the Kashmir valley. He also gave stock of the prevailing activities for Amarnath Yatra and measures that have been instituted for the safety and security of the pilgrims.