Northern Army Commander reviews India-made Asmi machine pistols

Days after the induction of 550 indigenously developed Asmi machine pistols into the Indian Army, Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, Northern Army Commander, reviewed the weapon at Udhampur today.

The Asmi, designed by Colonel Prasad Bansod of the Indian Army in collaboration with the Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), is being manufactured by Lokesh Machines, a Hyderabad-based company.

The Northern Command highlighted the Army’s dedication to Atmanirbhar Bharat in a tweet, emphasizing the significance of the review of this made-in-India weapon.

The Asmi machine pistol features an eight-inch barrel and a 33-round magazine chambered for 9mm ammunition. Its semi-bullpup design enhances its versatility, enabling single-handed operation as both a pistol and a submachine gun. This compact and robust weapon is designed for close-quarter battles and specialized operations.

In October, Lokesh Machines Limited delivered its first major order of 550 Asmi submachine guns (SMGs) to the Northern Command. Weighing under 2.4 kg, the Asmi is 10–15 per cent lighter than comparable international models, giving Indian soldiers a tactical advantage in combat scenarios.

The Asmi’s development showcases the synergy between Indian Army expertise and indigenous defense technology, reinforcing the military’s commitment to self-reliance in armament manufacturing.