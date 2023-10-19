North Bangalore’s first Durga Puja set to celebrate its 46th edition in grand style

The first Durga Puja in north Bangalore started by non-resident Bengalis settled in the city is set to celebrate its 46th edition with its usual pomp and gaiety this year as well. Started by the North Bangalore Cultural Samithi, a social organization formed by Bengalis in the southern Indian city, in 1978, the Puja has since become a must-visit venue for the pandal-hopping Bengalis who not only reside in the city but are there for work or other purposes during Durga Puja.

From 1978 to 1985, the Puja was held at Malleswaram Kannada Union Hall. From 1986 to 2000, the Puja was held at the Sai Mandit at Rajajinagar, from where it started gaining popularity.

From 2001 until now, the Puja is being held at the Mahalaxmi Layout Kalyan Mantapa. Today, it is one of the biggest Durga Puja venues in the Silicon Valley of India.

This year, the Puja Starts from October 19 and will culminate in October 24. Over 20,000 footfalls are expected at the venue this year. A bhandara (public feast) will be held on Mahasaptami, Mahashtami, Mahanavami, and Vijayadashami. Visitors for the bhandara is expected to be between 2,000–2,500 in each of the three days when they are held.

The theme of this year’s Puja is based on Chandipath which will be decorated around the Durga idol through scrolls. The Durga idol is being created at Bangalore by artist Tarun Pal of Kumartuli, Kolkata.

The venue will have 24 stalls that will have snacks, sweets, sarees, and other items.

The Puja will also see a cultural programme held in the evening from Mahashashti to Vijayadashami. Renowned singer and music composer Pamela Banerjee will perform at the “Musical Night” on Navami and a Bongolorean (Bengali Bangalorean) group will perform on Mahashtami day.

Kalyan Pathak, cultural secretary of NBCS, told The Statesman that every effort is being made to make this year’s Durga Puja a grand success. They have been preparing for this event months in advance and things have, so far, been going smoothly and according to plan. He assures that this year’s Durga Puja will be a memorable one for everyone visiting the venue.

This year’s Durga Puja slogan for the North Bangalore Cultural Samithi is “Pujo te asun, dekha hobe, alap hobe, golpo hobe!” (Visit the Puja, let’s meet, let’s get to know each other, let’s share stories!)