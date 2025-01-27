Non-bailable warrant issued against Cong MP in UP

The CJM court here on Monday has issued a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against Congress MP Rakesh Rathore, who is accused of rape in Sitapur.

Even after issuing notice twice in the case by the court , the accused MP did not appear before the police to present his side. Also, during the investigation of the case, the MP did not cooperate with the police due to which the court has taken this action. Inspector Anup Shukla, in -charge of Kotwali Nagar, went to the MP’s house in connection with the investigation and gave notice twice. In the last notice, he was directed to appear in Kotwali by 11 am on January 27.

But when the MP did not reach the court ,Chief Judicial Magistrate Gaurav Prakash issued a non -bailable warrant against him. Following this order, the police has intensified its action for the arrest of the MP.

A woman had accused Rathore of sexually abusing her for four years on the pretext of marriage. The MP is absconding since the case was registered.