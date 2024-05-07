Nomination process commences for 7th and final phase of LS polls in UP, PM to file nomination on May14

Nomination process for seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha polls, voting for which will be held on June 1, commenced on Tuesday. Voting will take place in 13 Lok Sabha seats and an assembly bypoll in Uttar Pradesh in the phase.

The last phase polls will witness voting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will go for hat-trick win from Varanasi.

State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said here on Tuesday that notification for 13 Lok Sabha constituencies and Dudhi (SC) Assembly by-election was issued today.

The CEO said that according to the election schedule set by the Election Commission of India, the last date for filing nominations in the seventh phase is May 14, scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on May 15 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is May 17.

PM Modi is likely to file his nomination papers on the last day, May 14 .

The 13 Lok Sabha seats going to polls in the seventh and last phase are Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, Bansgaon (SC), Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur and Robertsganj (SC).

These 13 Lok Sabha constituencies come under 11 districts of the state — Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, Mau, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur and Sonbhadra.

Similarly, 403-Duddhi (ST) assembly constituency comes under Sonbhadra district.

The CEO informed that there are 2.49 crore voters — 1.32 crore male and 1.17 crore female — in the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of the seventh phase. There are a total of 14,183 polling stations and 25,658 polling booths in these constituencies.

Similarly, there are a total of 3.43 lakh voters — 1.80 lakh male and 1.63 lakh female — in 403-Duddhi (SC) assembly sub-constituency.