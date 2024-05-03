114 nominations filed for 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi

The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi on Friday said that 114 nominations have been filed so far for the seven Lok Sabha seats, scheduled to go to polls on 25th May.

In a communiqué, the CEO’s Office said, “114 nominations received by 3rd May for all the parliamentary constituencies in Delhi.”

According to the data released by the poll panel, 42 nominations were received on Friday.

Advertisement

A total of 89 candidates are in the fray so far.

The filing of the nominations for the seven parliamentary seats began on Monday following a notification issued by the Election Commission of India for the sixth phase of voting in the LS elections.

The last date for filing the nominations is 6th May, while the scrutiny of the nominations will take place on 7th May, as per the notification.

The last date for withdrawal of the candidature is 9th May.