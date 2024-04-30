Bansuri Swaraj files nomination from New Delhi LS seat

Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate from the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency Bansuri Swaraj said her party was loaded with self-confidence banking on a lot of work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bansui, who filed her nomination on Tuesday from the constituency, said if she wins the polls with the support of the people, she would ensure the implementation of the welfare schemes of PM Modi like Ayushman Bharat in the national capital.

“If need be, I will move court and ensure the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Yojna for public health in Delhi,” she asserted.

“I am overwhelmed to see the support of the people and am determined to take every guarantee of Modi ji to each and every household,” she said.

Swaraj filed her papers for the general elections at the Jamnagar House in the presence of BJP leader and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, and her father Swaraj Kaushal.

Speaking to a news agency, she said the BJP was going among people with its performance report card evident from the amount of work done by PM Modi.

She alleged that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal did not allow a scheme like Ayushman Bharat to be implemented in Delhi.

Before going to file her nomination with senior party leaders, workers, and supporters took out a rally, Ms. Swaraj offered prayers and performed Havan.

BJP’s North East Delhi candidate Manoj Tiwari is likely to file his nomination on Wednesday in the presence of senior BJP leaders including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, party’s Delhi Lok Sabha election in-charge Om Prakash Dhankar, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and party workers.

BJP’s East Delhi LS candidate Harsh Malhotra’s nomination rally will also take place on Wednesday beginning from Priyadarshini Vihar, in the presence of Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Delhi BJP LS polls co-in-charge Dr Alka Gurjar and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.

On Monday, BJP candidate Yogendra Chandolia filed his nomination from the North-West Lok Sabha constituency at the DM Office, Kanjhawala.

Rajasthan’s Deputy CM Dr Premchand Bairwa, and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva were among the dignitaries who joined thousands of party workers in the nomination procession.

The leaders praised the enthusiasm of the workers and urged them to take a pledge to ensure the final voter turnout on Election Day.