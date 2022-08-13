Explosives begin to be placed today ahead of Noida Twin Tower demolition on August 28

Explosives to demolish Supertech’s twin 40-storey towers of builder Supertech in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida began to be positioned in place on Saturday ahead of the tower, for its demolition on August 28.

Vans carrying the explosives were seen arriving at the site today. As per the information, the structure will be rigged with explosives that weigh 325 kilograms, which will be towed with the Super Power 90 (25X200mm). It will comprise of 10,990 Non-Electronic Detonators, four electronic detonators, and a solar cord of 63,300 metres.

The Supreme Court has given a go-ahead for the rigging of the twin towers with explosives. The exercise was supposed to start on August 21 but the court accepted the Noida Authority’s request and extended the date of the demolition to August 28.

The twin towers are set to be razed over grave violations of building norms.

The Supreme Court had said that it was a result of “nefarious complicity” between the Noida Authority and Supertech and ordered that the company shall carry out the demolition at its own expense under the supervision of the Noida Authority and an expert body like the Central Building Research Institute.

The order had come on a batch of petitions filed by homebuyers for and against the April 11, 2014 verdict of the Allahabad High Court, which had razing of the two buildings within four months and the refund of money to apartment buyers.

The Supreme Court has said that date of demolition may be confirmed as August 28, with a “bandwidth of seven days” between August 29 to September 4, to take into account any marginal delay on account of technical reasons or weather conditions.