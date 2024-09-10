Embarrassing scenes at Greater Noida stadium as Day two of Afghanistan-NZ Test called off

Once banned by the BCCI due to match-fixing during corporate matches in 2017, the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex brought itself more embarrassment after the second day of the historic one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand was also abandoned due to an unfit outfield.

With rain rendering the outfield unplayable on Day 1, the weather cleared up on Day 2 but remained unfit for any action as some wet patches at different spots made it difficult to get the ground ready.

Despite desperate measures from the ground staff, the toss was delayed and after several inspections on Tuesday, the umpires decided to call off the second day.

The toss was scheduled half an hour earlier at 9am, to make up for day one being abandoned, but at 8.55 am came the announcement that conditions were unfit for play and that there would be an inspection at 12pm.

The ground staff used electric fans to try and dry a few wet patches on the outfield. They cut out blocks of dry grass from the practice nets and transplanted them on a damp region in the 30-yard circle. Despite the sun baking down, the ground wasn’t ready till noon and another inspection was scheduled for 3pm.

After arriving at the ground by around 12:30pm, New Zealand cricketers engaged in activities like throwing rugby balls and a practice net was installed next to the main pitch so that they could practise. Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell had a hit at the nets, while the spinners Ajaz Patel and Mitchell Santer rolled their arms over before being joined by the fast bowlers.

The Afghanistan players, on the other hand, did not arrive at the venue. Afghanistan have previously hosted several T20 and one-day internationals at this venue since 2017, with support from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

An Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) official expressed his frustration at the situation, and said that the players were equally disappointed as the ground, managed by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, failed to meet the standards required for hosting an international Test match.