Girl stuck on pillar of elevated road after hit by vehicle in Noida

A girl riding on a scooty got stuck on the pillar of an elevated road after her scooty got hit by a vehicle near sector 25, Noida, the police said here on Saturday.

The scooty-riding girl was traveling from Noida to Ghaziabad when she reached sector 25, and a speeding car hit her and she landed on the elevated road pillar.

After the accident, two men who were passing by noticed her and tried to rescue her, but they also got stuck.

Advertisement

Additional CP Manish Mishra while speaking to a news agency stated, “A girl was going from Noida towards Ghaziabad on her scooty which met with an accident and she landed on the elevated road pillar’s base”.

The Police team reached the spot immediately upon receiving the information. The girl was rescued by a police and fire brigade team and she was shifted to a hospital for treatment, he added.

Additionally, two men who tried to rescue the girl from the pillar before the rescue teams arrived were also rescued by the police and fire teams.

The vehicle that hit the girl was later impounded by the police and based on the girl’s statement; the police will take further legal action into the matter.