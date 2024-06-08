Yogi govt set to make UP self-reliant through Green Coal Project

In a significant stride to address the increasing electricity demand during the scorching summer and to make the state self-reliant in the energy sector, the Uttar Pradesh government has initiated major steps towards the Green Coal Project.

A plant with a capacity of processing 900 TDP per day is being set up in Noida, where electricity will be generated from waste.

Notably, this project will also boost the Swachh Bharat Mission. The plant is expected to produce 200 tons of green coal and 1000 MW of electricity daily.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised this project for its role in supporting the Swachh Bharat Mission, ensuring uninterrupted power supply, and achieving the dream of a self-reliant India. This project, led by the pioneering company Macawber Beekay Private Limited (MBL), is India’s largest green coal project.

NTPC Limited had planned to make torrefied charcoal from municipal waste for about four years. Subsequently, its subsidiary, NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited, awarded the project to Macawber Beekay on an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) basis. The total capacity of the Green Coal Plant will be 900 TDP per day of waste management. With an input of 900 TDP municipal solid waste (MSW), the plant will produce 200 tons of green coal.

Gautam Gupta, Joint Managing Director of Macawber Beekay, here on Saturday highlighted that this project is a key example of the Make in India initiative.

“We will establish the largest waste-to-green coal plant in Greater Noida with a capacity of 900 TPD. Our company has developed a leading solution to convert municipal solid waste into environmentally friendly green coal. The indigenously developed technology transforms waste into a viable alternative to fossil fuels, addressing waste management challenges and revolutionizing energy production,” Gupta said.

He highlighted that this solves the challenges of waste management. Benefits are achieved at every level by reducing coal-related costs, mining and health hazards associated with waste dumping.

Brijesh Kumar Singh, Senior General Manager of Projects at the company, emphasized the environmental benefits, including carbon neutrality and economic gains. Using one kilogram of green coal as solid fuel in place of fossil coal can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about two kilograms per kilogram of fossil coal.