No question of CM’s resignation: DK Shivakumar backs Siddaramaiah after K’taka HC verdict in MUDA case

As pressure mounts on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah following High Court’s verdict in the alleged MUDA land scam, his deputy DK Shivakumar has thrown his weight behind his boss, terming the corruption allegations a big conspiracy.The Karnataka High Court rejected Siddaramaiah’s plea against Governor Thawarchand Gehlot’s decision to allow his prosecution in the MUDA or Mysuru Urban Development Authority land scam.

“There is no question (of resignation) by CM. He has not done anything wrong. He is not involved with any scam. This is a political conspiracy by the BJP to all of us, to all the opposition leaders of the country…they are creating problem. We stand by him, we support him. He has been doing a good work for the country, party and state,” Shivakumar, often seen as a challenger to Siddaramaia, said while speaking to reporters.

Reiterating that the allegations against Siddaramaiah are part of a big conspiracy, he exuded full confidence in the legal system.”I am telling you again, there is no setback to the CM. It is a big conspiracy on all our leaders, including me which we have faced earlier. Didn’t I come out clean? So, we will fight it out. We respect the legal system of this country. Injustice will not be flown from the seat of justice. We will get justice,” he added.

Meanwhile, seizing the opportunity, the the BJP has intensified it’s attack on the Congress and Siddaramaiah following the Court’s verdict. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, senior BJP leader Rajeev Chandrashekhar demanded Siddaramaiah’s resignation to ensure free and independent investigation in the case.

“Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is continuing a tradition of the Congress party under Rahul Gandhi of coming into governance in the name of poor, making fake promises but always at the end of day enriching themselves and the family. BJP demands the resignation of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to make way for a free and independent investigation into the allegations of corruption…,” he said.

He further accused Congress leaders in Karnataka of involvement in one land scam or another, adding the MUDA case is a “very shameful” example of how the CM misused his office. “There is not even a single Congress leader in Karnataka who is not involved in one land scam or the another. The MUDA case is a very shameful example of how a sitting CM has misused his office to enrich himself and his family…,” he added.