Trouble is not yet over for Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA case

If Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah thought a clean chit from the Lokayukta police in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam was enough, he has another thing coming – after a special court on Tuesday asked the Lokayukta Police to file a detailed investigation report and advised them to continue its probe in the case.

The Mysuru Lokayukta police had filed a preliminary report after its investigation into the MUDA case and said that it found no evidence in the allegation against Partvathi, wife of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and three others.

The special court on Tuesday directed the Lokayukta police not to limit its investigations only into the four accused — all named in the FIR — and asked it to carry out investigations into all the accused and submit a detailed report. The Lokayukta had registered an FIR against four accused — Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi, his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, and Devaraju.

On another related issue, the special court for people’s representatives deferred a decision on the plea of the Enforcement Directorate that challenged the closure report filed by the Lokayukta police in the MUDA case and had cleared the CM of any wrongdoing. But the original complainant, activist Snehamaayi Krishna and the Enforcement Directorate opposed the clean chit and sought thorough investigation into the case.

Presiding Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat stated that a decision on the ‘B Report’ would be made only after the Lokayukta police submitted a full investigation report. The next hearing will be held on May 7.