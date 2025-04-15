Cong accuses BJP govt of stopping issuance of EWS certificates

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Tuesday slammed the BJP government for allegedly stopping issuance of Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) certificates, saying this move of the ruling dispensation will snatch the rights of the poor to get an education.

Attacking the city government, he said, ‘The BJP government in Delhi is making a concerted move to deny education to poor children from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category by taking a decision to ban EWS certificates in the name of malpractices. This move will snatch the rights of the poor to get education, and to come into the mainstream of life.”

Advertisement

Yadav asserted that if there was rigging in providing EWS certificates, the collusion of the education department should be thoroughly probed, and the guilty should be punished instead of targeting the helpless poor people who struggle to educate their children.

Advertisement

”The BJP came to power in Delhi after misleading the voters with false promises, but after capturing power, it was unleashing its anti-people, anti-poor policies one by one, without fulfilling any of its election promises, to subjugate the EWS,” he alleged.

Yadav said the Delhi Congress will strongly oppose the BJP government’s move to deny EWS certificates to the poor, which, he claimed, only exposes the “anti-poor” attitude of the ruling party.

He said the Congress workers will come out on the streets if the “illegal” fees hikes by some private schools were not rolled back forthwith.