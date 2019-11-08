The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a press conference on Friday, declared to provide free visit to Kartarpur Sahib, world’s largest Gurdwara situated in Pakistan, to the people of Delhi under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Yojana.

Kejriwal said that the expenses of the pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib paid by both the India and Pakistan government would be paid by the Delhi government.

Another major decision taken by the Delhi government is to relax the odd-even scheme on November 11 and 12, in view of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

The Kartarpur Corridor is set to be inaugrated tomorrow by the Indian Prime Minister and will be declared open from the other end by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The corridor will connect the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Punjab with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur, just about four km from the international border, located at Narowal district of Pakistan’s Punjab province.

The Odd-Even rule, which is returning to the national capital for the third time, will continue till November 15 and will be applicable in Delhi from 8 am to 8 pm.

Vehicles carrying children in school uniform, two-wheelers, cars having all women as occupants and persons with disabilities have been exempted from the rule.

Vehicles used for medical emergencies during this 12-day have also been exempted by the Delhi government.