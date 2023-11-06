BJP takes swipe at Delhi govt over odd-even scheme; calls it ‘gimmick’

Delhi BJP Virendra Sachdeva on Monday dismissed the AAP government’s odd-even and ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaigns to curb air pollution as “unresearched” steps with no scientific data to support their effectiveness.

“By bringing the odd-even scheme, the Arvind Kejriwal government is punishing Delhiites for its own failure to curb pollution. Instead of such gimmick, it would be better if the chief minister works to stop crop residue burning in Punjab and make Delhi roads dust-free,” he said.

“Be it the odd-even vehicular scheme or the ongoing ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off ‘ campaign, both are ‘unresearched’ schemes with no scientific data to support their effectiveness,” he added.

In past years, whenever this scheme was implemented, Delhi has never experienced any qualitative improvement. When private vehicles go off the road, the number of public transport vehicles goes up beyond control, he claimed.

Earlier, Sachdeva accused the Kejriwal government of trying to evade its accountability from the “deteriorating” air pollution in the national capital.

On Monday, Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai announced the implementation of the odd-even scheme from November 13 to 20 in a bid to curb the air pollution in the city.