Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal brought some positive news for the citizens on Tuesday by saying no new cases of coronavirus have come up in Delhi in last 24 hours while five patients have been cured of the deadly virus.

“No new cases have come to Delhi in the last 24 hours. Five people have been cured. This is not the time to be happy. The biggest challenge right now is not to let the situation go out of control. Your cooperation is needed in this,” said Kejriwal on Twitter by attaching a news report about the development.

Delhi is in a complete lockdown with only essential services allowed. Delhi Metro, gyms, malls, national monuments and other public places are shut till March 31.

Yesterday, the Delhi government has proposed a budget provision of Rs 7,704 crore for the health sector in 2020-21.

As of now, there have been 30 cases of coronavirus and one death in the national capital. Overall cases in the world due to the deadly virus have reached near 500 with 9 deaths. Global death toll crosses the 16,000 mark.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm, the second time in a week regarding the ongoing coronavirus crisis.