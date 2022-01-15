No licence to set up Public Charging Stations for EVs: Power Ministry

In a bid to promote electric vehicles in the country, the Government on Friday revised its Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles (EV) guidelines and allowed any individual or entity to set up Public Charging Stations (PCS) without a license.

The Public Charging Stations, however, have to meet all the technical, safety as well as performance standards and protocols laid down under the guidelines as well as the norms and specifications laid down by the Ministry of Power, Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

The objective of the revised guidelines is to enable a faster adoption of electric vehicles in India by ensuring safe, reliable, accessible and affordable Charging Infrastructure and eco-system, said a senior officer of the Power Ministry. “This would also promote energy security and reduction of emission intensity of the country by promotion of the entire EV ecosystem,” the officer said.

The Power Ministry has outlined an exhaustive list of compliance requirements for Public Charging Station (PCS), which include “appropriate” infrastructure for civil, electricity and safety requirements. “The guidelines have been made further technology agnostic by providing for not only the prevailing international charging standards available in the market but also the new Indian charging standards,” the Ministry said.

In order to address the challenge of making a charging station financially viable in the period of growth of Electric Vehicles, a revenue sharing model has also been put in place for land used for the same, the officer stated. “Land available with the Government/Public entities shall be provided for installation of Public Charging Stations to a Government/Public entity on a revenue sharing basis for installation of Public Charging Station at a fixed rate of Rs 1 / kWh (used for charging) to be paid to the Land-Owning Agency from such PCS business payable on quarterly basis,” the Ministry said.

As regards tariff for supply of electricity to EV PCS, the Ministry suggested a single part tariff and that would not exceed the “Average Cost of Supply” till March 31, 2025. The same tariff would be applicable for Battery Charging Station (BCS), the Ministry said.