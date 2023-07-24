Only 0.8% electric vehicles in country out of 34 crore vehicles registered

Electric vehicles constitute a miniscule 0.8 per cent of the total number of vehicles registered in the country, despite government pushing for greener vehicles since 2015.

According to an official data, out of the total slightly over 34 crore vehicles registered with road transport ministry’s e-vahan portal, as on July 14, 2023, only over 27 lakh vehicles were registered as electrical vehicles.

As many as 34,00,08,524 vehicles were registered with the transport ministry till July 14. Out of these only 27,44,019 were registered as electrical vehicles.

In other words, electric vehicles are only 0.8 per cent of the total vehicles registered in the country.

Also, only Delhi leads all Indian states in terms of highest number of electric vehicles registered.

Out of the total 84,57,200 vehicles registered in Delhi, 2,29,305 or 2.71 per cent vehicles are electric.

Interestingly, apart from Delhi, Assam and Tripura are the only two other states which have more than 2 per cent electric vehicles out of the total number of vehicles registered there, according to the transport ministry data.

While Assam has 2.16 per cent of electric vehicles out of the total vehicles registered there, Tripura has 2.02 per cent vehicles registered under the electric vehicles category.

For an over 27 lakh electric vehicles registered in the country (as on July 14, 2023), there are only 8,738 public charging stations, which are operational as on June 30, 2023.

In order to promote the use of electric vehicles in the country, government had introduced the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) scheme in 2015 on pan India basis.

Presently, phase-II of FAME India scheme is being implemented for a period of five years from April 1, 2019 with a total budgetary support of Rs 10,000 crores.