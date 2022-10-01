No fuel without valid PUC certificate in Delhi from Oct 25

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday announced that refueling at petrol pumps in the national capital will not be possible without Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate from October 25.

Addressing a press conference here, Rai said, “In a bid to curb vehicular pollution, the Delhi government has decided petrol and diesel will not be provided without PUC certificate at petrol pumps in the national capital from October 25.”

The Delhi Environment Minister said a notification in this regard will also be issued soon. He said a meeting of officials from environment, transport and traffic departments was convened on September 29 to discuss the implementation and modalities where it was decided to go ahead with the plan from October 25.

The Minister further said no proposal for odd and even is being considered by the government this time. But, the government is focussing on Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) formula which will be applicable on AQI basis.

He said the Delhi government will launch its 24X7 war room on October 3 to combat pollution and ensure effective and serious implementation of amended GRAP. Apart from this, the Delhi government will also work through the Green Delhi app. Through this app, people can send complaints and suggestions related to pollution to the Delhi government.

“If the AQI remains between 200-300, then as per GRAP, strict compliance will be taken on the dust generation from the construction, waste management and order can be issued to stop the generator set”, Rai said.

He further elaborated if the AQI goes between 300-400 level, a ban on tandoor, diesel set will be imposed and parking fee will have to be increased along with riding the metro trips.

Vehicles coming from outside will be banned if AQI goes 400-500 and the big vehicles of Delhi will be closed, he added. If AQI goes more than 450, more strict steps will be taken, said Rai, adding that there is no consideration of the odd-even formula now.

Dust pollution is an important point of the Winter Action Plan and GRAP.

The Minister said an anti-dust campaign will also be launched in Delhi from October 6, where sudden inspections will be conducted at construction sites to check the dust pollution.

He said, “The Anti-dust campaign will start from October 6. Under this, it is mandatory for construction or demolition sites of more than 500 square meters to be registered on the web portal. Also, it is necessary to install smog guns in areas of more than five thousand square meters. Private agencies should also prepare for this. Otherwise, action will be taken.”

Under the Winter Action Plan, from October 10, the Delhi government will start spraying bio-decomposer in the fields of Delhi for the solution of stubble. Rai said, “This time it will be sprayed in 5 thousand acres. Last year, there was an incident of stubble burning from Narela Bawana, Mundka, so farmers are requested to use decomposers this time.”