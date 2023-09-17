No fresh Nipah cases in Kerala; 42 more samples test negative

Kerala Health Minister Veena George has on Sunday confirmed that no fresh cases of Nipah have been reported on Sunday in the state.

Speaking to media persons in Kozhikode on Sunday Veena George said no fresh cases of Nipah were reported on Sunday in the state and forty-two samples, collected from people including those in the high-risk category, have tested negative for the virus.

She said that the condition of all the four people undergoing treatment , including nine-year-old boy on ventilator support, is improving

“All four Nipah patients under treatment are stable now. The health condition of the child on ventilator support is also improving,” the minister said

She said the medical student, who was in isolation with suspected symptoms in Thiruvananthapuram, also tested negative. The test result of another Thiruvananthapuram native is awaited, she added .Kerala reported six Nipah cases including two deaths till Friday.

She also said that a comprehensive contact list will be prepared and the help of police will be sought to identify the mobile phone tower of the people who are suspected… suspected to have come into contact with the infected.

Meanwhile,restrictions have been tightened, including in Kozhikode city. Seven wards of Kozhikode Corporation and all the wards of Farook Municipality have been declared as containment zone. Beypur fishing harbor has been closed as it is in containment zone