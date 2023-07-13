No forcible land acquisition in Haryana: CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said the state government is preparing a plan to buy land for big projects with consent of farmers.

Interacting with public representatives of Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency today, the CM said if the farmers themselves are ready to give land for big projects related to industry, health and education sectors, such projects can be implemented soon. He said the people’s representatives should identify the land in the concerned area and inform the government.

Khattar said if land is available in Bhiwani, Mahendragarh and Charkhi Dadri, then big projects can be set up in these areas, which will directly benefit the people as these will open up employment opportunities, especially for the youth along with self-employment.

He said 1000 acres of land has been purchased through the e-Bhoomi portal. On this portal, farmers have voluntarily given this land which has been purchased by the committee.

The CM said the government has not forcefully acquired even an inch of land in its eight years of tenure and only the necessary land has been taken on which railway lines, roads etc. have been built.

He said the farmers have agreed to give up to 25 acres of land for the PADMA scheme. If the land is available for big projects, the government will use it.

Khattar said the land acquired earlier was subjected to frequent enhancement, which was a burden on all.

“Therefore, the government is taking steps to take land for development projects only with the consent of farmers,” he said, adding 100 to 200 acres of land can be taken with the consent of the farmers in villages like Moosnauta, Ateli Begpur, Bihali, Khudana, etc., of Mahendragarh district. The CM asked the people’s representatives to talk to the farmers about giving land voluntarily.