Haryana adopted multi-pronged strategy to break network of drugs: Khattar

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said the state government has adopted a multi-pronged strategy to break the network of drugs and make Haryana drug-free.

Taking part in a virtual meeting on ‘Drug Trafficking and National Security’ chaired by the Union home minister Amit Shah, the CM said besides deploying 500 policemen in Nuh district to break the drug network, a special campaign against drugs is being run in the border villages.

Khattar said the mission teams have been formed from the village and ward level to the state level for de-addiction and rehabilitation, in which village Sarpanch and other persons have been included so that Haryana can be made a drug-free state.

The CM said that in order to help drug addicts in the state, a toll-free anti-drug helpline number 9050891508 has also been started to collect information from the public about drug peddling activities in their area. So far 5542 calls have been received on this number, which is proving useful for helping addicts and also playing a key tool in breaking the drug supply chain, he added.

Khattar said during the last year, 3824 FIRs were registered in the state and 6000 persons were arrested. These include 10 Nigerian suppliers. Apart from this, assets worth Rs 46 crore of 71 persons have been attached.

He said after preparing a state action plan a survey is being conducted in which the parents of those involved in drug abuse are also being included so as to make them aware of this social evil. Apart from this, the software has been developed to nab the culprits.

The CM said that 52 drug de-addiction centres are being run in the state. He said to prevent the illegal sale of drugs used for intoxicating purposes, a mobile app Sathi has been developed by the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau and Drug Administration Department for all chemist stores in the state.

After the launch of this app, no illegal drug can be sold by the chemist without a prescription. Apart from this, Raahgiri programmes have also been started to make the youth of the state aware of drug abuse.