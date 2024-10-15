No country can protect its citizens from cyber threats alone: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that all the digital tools and applications that are available today are beyond limits, and therefore no country can protect its citizens from cyber threats alone, and stressed that the time has come for global framework of digital technology.

Modi inaugurated the 8th edition of the International Telecommunication Union – World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

He said “The subject of global framework of digital technology, global guidelines, now the time has come for global institutions to accept its importance for global governance. Dos and don’ts have to be made for technology at the global level. All the digital tools and applications that are available today are beyond limits. They are beyond the boundaries of any country. Therefore, no country can protect its citizens from cyber threats alone. ”

” For this, we will have to work together. Global institutions will have to come forward and take responsibility. Just like we have made a global rules and regulations framework for the aviation sector, the digital world also needs a similar framework…India’s Data Protection Act and National Cyber Security Strategy show our commitment towards building a safe digital ecosystem…,” he pointed out.

He said that in just ten years, the length of the optical fibre that India has laid is eight times the distance between the earth and the moon.

”I will give you an example of India’s speed. Two years ago, we launched 5G in the Mobile Congress itself. Today, almost every district of India is connected with 5G service. Today, India has become the second largest 5G market in the world and now we are also working fast on 6G technology.”

In 2014, he pointed out, there were only two mobile manufacturing units in India and today there are more than 200.

”Earlier we used to import most of the phones from abroad, today we are manufacturing six times more mobile phones in India than before. We are known as a mobile exporter country and we have not stopped here, now we are engaged in providing completely Made-in-India phones to the world, from chips to finished products. We are also making huge investments in semiconductors in India.”

After the inauguration, he inspected the exhibition at the venue, accompanied by Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. This is the first time the ITU-WTSA has been hosted in India and the Asia-Pacific.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the 8th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC), with the theme, “The Future is Now.”

The ITU-WTSA event will also facilitate discussions on the standards set for new-age technologies such as 6G, AI, IoT, Big Data, and cybersecurity.