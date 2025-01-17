No arrests made yet in actor Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, says Mumbai Police

Twenty four hours after an intruder attacked actor Saif Ali Khan, the police have failed to make any arrest in the case so far, according to a statement issued by the police on Friday.

The police are in the process of questioning workers from the residential building in Bandra West, suspecting that the attacker was familiar with the layout of the building. CCTV footage has captured an attacker, aged 35-40, entering and exiting the residential complex. The police suspect that he used the building’s left shaft to escape, the police statement said.

The police statement mentioned that a suspect detained on Friday was not connected to the recent knife attack on film actor Saif Ali Khan inside his residence in Bandra West on Thursday morning, due to which the man has been freed from detention.

A senior police officer has confirmed that the individual was not involved in the attack, stating that no arrests or detentions had been made in connection with the case.

Earlier on Friday, a person detained by the police was brought to the Bandra West police station for questioning. “The person brought to Bandra police station for questioning is not related to the Saif Ali Khan attack case. No one has been detained in the Saif Ali Khan attack case so far, ” the police official said.

The police has also issued a separate statement on Friday that police teams are combing areas in the distant suburbs of Vasai, Nalasopara, and Virar as part of their ongoing manhunt. CCTV footage captured the assailant running down the stairs from Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra residence shortly after the attack, the police stated.

Actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times inside his 12th-floor apartment at the ‘Satguru Sharan’ building in Bandra West around 2.30 am on Thursday morning. His wife, Kareena Kapoor, their minor sons Jeh as well as Taimur, besides five housekeeping staff members, were present at the residence during the attack.

After the attack, the injured actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra West, where he underwent emergency surgery caused by six stab injuries, including a major wound to his thoracic spinal cord caused by a lodged knife.

“Surgery was performed to remove a 2.5-inch-long knife from the spine and repair his leaking spinal fluid,” according to a statement issued by the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra West.

According to a police statement, the CCTV footage gathered from the building, timestamped at 2.33 am, showed a man wearing a brown collared T-shirt and a red scarf descending the stairs. The suspect who was armed with a wooden stick and a long hexa blade, fled the scene after the attack, the police stated.

Actor Saif Ali Khan’s kid’s nanny who first encountered the attacker told police that the attacker demanded Rs 1 crore. The police suspect that the intruder entered the actor’s flat unnoticed with an intention to commit robbery.