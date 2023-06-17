Nitish Kumar’s prepaid electric meters people of Bihar are fed up of

The Energy Department of the Bihar government has been rapidly installing smart prepaid electric meters in Bihar. However, the new prepaid electric metering system has raised concerns regarding the fairness and transparency of electricity billings.

Many consumers have reportedly experienced erroneous meter readings and a lack of clarity in the billing process. With the transition to smart-prepaid electric meters, there have been instances of consumers unexpectedly losing access to electricity due to various reasons, such as technical glitches, and connectivity issues.

Abdur Rahman, a dedicated cart puller in Muzaffarpur, expressed his distress, saying, “The power agency unjustly disconnected my electricity claiming a negative balance of Rs 4000. My one-year-old child is suffering in this scorching heat. I earn a meagre Rs 400 to 500 per day through my handcart. Now, I am left wondering, what can I possibly do? No one seems to be addressing my plight.”

A paralyzed old man Mr Gulaab, of Muzaffarpur’s Faiz Colony, lives in his three-room house without an AC and other functional electrical appliances of high power consumption. Only fans and a few light bulbs adorn his house. He spoke to The Statesman, helplessly wailing, “I don’t understand what this ‘smart meter’ is. I don’t know to operate the smart meter application. My son lives abroad and it’s a struggle for me to arrange money for my medication. How will I pay for electricity? Before this new meter was installed, my monthly electricity bill used to range between Rs 600 to Rs 800, but now it costs me that much within a week. The new meter readings are running at an alarmingly high pace.”

Kameshwar Prasad, a senior social worker, and a theatre artist, a resident of the Chakbasu area of Muzaffarpur said, “Will the power sector and DISCOMs progress by fleecing the public? Will any progress be achieved through this smart meter that has caused such losses to people?”

Last week, a bandh under Prepaid Meter Hatao Postpaid Meter Lagao Abhiyan in Muzaffarpur was organised in response to the irregularities in the “smart meter”. This bandh was organised by the Bihar Civil Society and further endorsed by the Muzaffarpur Auto Rickshaw Employees Union, North Bihar Chamber of Commerce, Om Sevadal, Sudama Nandi Foundation, Vande Mataram Vahini, and a few others.

What is a smart prepaid electric meter?

The smart prepaid meters are connected through a web-based monitoring system. According to EESL(Energy Efficiency Services Limited), a joint venture of four National Public Sector Enterprises – NTPC(National Thermal Power Corporation Limited), PFC(Power Finance Corporation Limited), REC(Rural Electrification Company Limited), and POWERGRID, set up under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, smart prepaid electric meters help to reduce commercial losses of utilities, enhance revenues and serve as an important tool in power Sector reforms.

When did the government of Bihar launch the smart prepaid electric meter?

In his budget address for the Energy Department delivered in the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 2019, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, the cabinet minister for energy, planning, and development for the state of Bihar, said. “In view of the many benefits of smart pre-paid electric meters, there is a plan to replace the existing meters of all electricity consumers with smart pre-paid meters. Action is being taken to implement this scheme through the Central Agencies REC, PFC, and EESL.”

In February 2021, EESL signed agreements with SBPDCL (South Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited) and NBPDCL (North Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited) for the installation of 2.34 million smart prepayment meters in Bihar as part of its Smart Meter National Programme.

Where do officials stand on the matter?

The Statesman tried to speak with the Energy Minister of Bihar Bijendra Prasad Yadav regarding the issues, but his private secretary informed that “The Minister is currently unavailable as he is occupied with prior commitments.”

Sanjeev Hans, Principal Secretary, Energy Department refused to comment on the matter of smart meters by saying “Right now, I can’t say anything.”

The Statesman also contacted the Chief Engineer, Energy Department, Bihar Deepak Kumar regarding this issue. He said “ There is a greater communication gap than the actual problem at hand. I will promptly investigate any issues brought to my attention by the public.”

While explaining the issue of negative balance CE said “When an old electricity meter is replaced, the outstanding balance is transferred to the new prepaid meter. This confuses the public as they wonder why the new meter still shows a pending amount, despite recharging it correctly and regularly.”