Nitish Kumar undertakes aerial survey of drought-hit districts as rain deficit stays

With several districts of central and south Bihar facing drought, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday undertook an aerial survey of the affected areas to assess the situation.

However, his helicopter had to land in Gaya due to bad weather after he inspected Gaya, Nawada, Aurangabad, Arwal, Nalanda and some other drought-hit districts.

The Bihar chief minister is concerned about the drought situation, and made the aerial survey for the first time since the formation of a new government.

According to a met department official, the deficiency in rainfall in Bihar is 41 per cent this season.

“We have registered just 30 per cent rainfall in Bihar this monsoon season which is 41 per cent lesser than normal. We are not expecting rain in the remaining days of August,” a Water Resource Department official said.

As per the report, 46 per cent rainfall was recorded in the first week of August but it has declined in the second and third weeks. In June, the rainfall was normal in 19 districts but it was below normal in July and August. Apart from Araria, Supaul, and Kishanganj, the rainfall in the remaining 35 districts is below normal.

The official further said that the plantations of paddy sapling has already taken place in maximum districts and they are waiting for the rain. Saving their crops is a big challenge for the farmers.