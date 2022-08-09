Bihar CM and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar will meet with the governor at 4pm today. as Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan has given an appointment to Kumar at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Nitish during morning had chaired a meeting of party MPs and legislators at his residence to discuss the ongoing political situation in the state, following the resignation of former JD(U) National President RCP Singh.

Earlier, amid speculation that Bihar’s Janata Dal-United might separate from the NDA in Bihar, RJD state President Jagadanand Singh claimed that his party is ready for every war.

Sources said that Phagu Chauhan earlier gave the time to Nitish Kumar at 2 p.m. because ministers of the BJP will be meeting him at 1.30 p.m. However, it has been rescheduled again to 4 pm.