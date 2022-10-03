Nitish Kumar dials Akhilesh Yadav, enquires about Mulayam Singh’s health

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has spoken to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav enquiring about the health of Malayam Singh Yadav who was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Medanta hospital in Gurugram on Sunday.

The SP had yesterday said that Mulayam’s health is stable. “Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on receiving information about the deteriorating health of Samajwadi Party Patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, had a telephonic conversation with his son and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav and inquired about his health. The Chief Minister has wished for the speedy recovery of Mulayam Singh Yadav,” said a statement by the Chief Minister’s Office.

Mulayam was admitted to the hospital for several days, however, he was shifted to the ICU after a deterioration in his health yesterday. Akhilesh Yadav rushed to Delhi from Lucknow.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Akhilesh Yadav and enquired about Mulayam Singh’s health, said sources. The sources further said that PM Modi said whatever possible assistance is required, he is there to help.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to Akhilesh Yadav to enquire about his father’s health.

“Spoke to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav after information about the ill health of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav was received. I pray to God that he gets well soon,” tweeted Singh.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished for a speedy recovery of the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

“The news of ill health of Mulayam Singh ji was received. I wish him a speedy recovery,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, SP leader Rakesh Yadav said yesterday that Mulayam Singh’s oxygen levels decreased a little bit but as per doctors, there is no need to worry.

“Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health is stable. Today, his oxygen levels decreased a little bit but as per doctors, there is no need to worry. His routine checkup is being done daily,” said Rakesh Yadav.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also wished for the speedy recovery of Mulayam Singh.

“Information was received through the media about the deteriorating health of former Chief Minister of UP, Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, I wish and pray to God for his speedy recovery!” Maurya said in a tweet.

Mulayam Singh referred to as Netaji- founded the Samajwadi Party. He currently represents the Mainpuri constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Born on November 22, 1939, Yadav is one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh who served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and has also served in the Union Government as the Minister of Defence.

He has been elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP.