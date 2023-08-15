Nitish hints at not making Bihar contractual teachers permanent

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during his Independence Day speech hinted at not giving the state government employee status to the contractual teachers of Bihar, who have been making the demand for a long time.

During his speech here, Kumar said: “The contractual teachers were getting Rs 4,000 as salary and we are now giving them Rs 40,000. I will do better for them, but let the recruitment under BPSC be completed first. After that we will make good decisions for them.

“During the Independence Day celebrations last year, we announced 10 lakh government jobs and created 10 lakh new posts in Bihar. We have given 50,583 government jobs so far and also created 3,62,104 posts here. We are expecting to fulfill our promise by the end of next year,” Kumar said.

Nitish Kumar hinted that he will increase the salary of contractual teachers, but making them permanent employees of the Bihar government was not possible in the next few months.