NITI Aayog’s Oct 2-31 special campaign 4.0 focuses on disposal of pendency

Drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and mission to institutionalise Swachhta and minimise pendency in government, NITI Aayog launched the Special Campaign 4.0 (implementation phase) from October 2nd to 31 with special impetus on disposal of pendency, better space management and making the environment and government infrastructures clean and green.

This comprehensive campaign spanned two distinct phases and exemplified its commitment to efficient governance and public service.

During the preparatory phase from September 16 to 30, NITI Aayog identified 10,389 files for review, five pending public grievance petitions, 12 parliament assurances, 1 PMO reference, one state government reference, and office spaces for cleanliness and improved space management, all set for disposition during Special Campaign 3.0 from October 2-31.

In the subsequent phase of the implementation from October 2-31, the Aayog successfully disposed of 100% of the five pending public grievance petitions, one each of the PMO and state government references and three parliament assurances. Of the 10,389 files reviewed, 720 files were identified for weeding out.

Furthermore, cleanliness activities were undertaken in office spaces, outdoor premises, a record room, and the Departmental Canteen. It is particularly noteworthy that approximately 1956 sqft. of the space was freed by way of the disposal of files and improvements in office space management, contributing to a more environmentally responsible workspace and surroundings.

The Campaign was fittingly augmented by the Swachhta Hi Seva Campaign 2024 in NITI Aayog from 14th September to 2nd October 2024 wherein the Department undertook several activities. They included the inspection of the Record Room in NITI Aayog by the senior Officers with special emphasis on File reviewing, Weeding out & Digitisation of old records and disposal of scrap, Cleanliness Awareness Campaign for generating awareness amongst Officers/Staff of NITI Aayog, Cleanliness Drive in NITI Aayog office premises, Deep Cleaning of NITI Aayog Departmental canteen. The Vice Chairman, of NITI Aayog, Suman K Bery, administered the Swachhta Pledge to the NITI Aayog staff.