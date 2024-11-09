FCI concludes campaign 4.0 with notable achievements in cleanliness

NITI Aayog’s Oct 2-31 special campaign 4.0 focuses on disposal of pendency
This comprehensive campaign spanned two distinct phases and exemplified its commitment to efficient governance and public service.
The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has successfully wrapped up Special Campaign 4.0, an initiative launched on September16 to enhance cleanliness, improve record management, and optimize workplace space across its offices and depots.
Spanning from Jammu & Kashmir to Kerala and Gujarat to the North Eastern states, this nationwide campaign saw extensive participation from FCI offices at Zonal, Regional, and Divisional levels, as well as from FCI Godowns.
There were several key highlights of the campaign. As for the physical files, a total of 102,253 physical files were reviewed, as part of the effort to streamline records and enhance operational efficiency.
Out of the reviewed files, 28,699 physical files were identified and weeded out to free up storage and maintain updated record systems. The FCI reviewed 38,207 e-files during the campaign, leading to the closure of 5,000 e-files, thus contributing to improved digital record management.
The achievements of Special Campaign 4.0 reflect FCI’s ongoing commitment to operational excellence, cleanliness, and environmental responsibility.
Building on the success of previous initiatives, like the implementation of the E-office system under the Digital India Programme, FCI, has reduced the use of paper considerably in FCI Offices and proved its worth, resulting in increased efficiency, improved accountability with improved quality of operations which has become environment friendly, according to a press release.
