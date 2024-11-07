DPIIT completes activities under Special Campaign 4.0 for institutionalising Swachhata

The Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT) has successfully completed various activities under Special Campaign 4.0 for institutionalising Swachhata and minimising pendency in the government.

The DPIIT and its attached/subordinate/autonomous organisations spread across the country participated in the Campaign and achieved overwhelming results in reducing the pendency.

During the campaign, emphasis has been laid on the overall improvement of the working environment in the offices to ensure improved work experience for the staff, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

A total of 58,545 physical files were reviewed and 15,816 files have been weeded out. The weeding out of physical files and scrap disposal has resulted in 15,847 Sqr. feet free space and Rs. 16,39,452 of revenue generation.

In the matter of pendency disposal, all the public grievances, PG appeals, rules for simplification identified as target; have been disposed of. A total of 300 cleanliness drives were conducted by DPIIT at 70 locations across the country. DPIIT and its organizations adopted a number of best practices.

During the campaign, space management was one of the key parameters. DPIIT generated space by removing unused items and converting it into a recreation hall and Gym.

The Special Campaign 4.0 was launched with special impetus on better space management, customer centric initiatives, making the environment clean and green, record management and disposal of scrap.