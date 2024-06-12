Nirmala Sitharaman takes charge of Finance Ministry

Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday assumed charge as Union Finance Minister in the Modi 3.0 government for the second consecutive term.

She was earlier a Minister of State during the first term of the Modi Government (2014-2019).

While assuming the charge, she expressed her sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving her the opportunity to work as the Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister again and serve India and its people under his guidance.

She was briefed on the ongoing policy issues by the Secretaries of the different departments of the Ministry of Finance & Corporate Affairs.

She noted that the government was fully committed to ensuring ‘Ease of Living’ for its citizens and will continue to take further steps in this regard.

The minister also stated that the reforms undertaken since 2014 will continue, which will further provide macroeconomic stability and growth for India.

She further highlighted India’s commendable growth story in recent years amidst global challenges and noted that there was an optimistic economic outlook for the coming years.

Sitharaman urged the departments to advance the NDA government’s development agenda with renewed vigour and ensure responsive policymaking to achieve the Prime Minister’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

The government believes in ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ and called for the continued support and cooperation of all stakeholders, including industry leaders, regulators, and the citizens, to ensure a strong and vibrant economy, she said.

Born on August 18, 1959, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, Nirmala Sitharaman pursued her undergraduate studies in economics at Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College in Tiruchirapalli.

She further moved to New Delhi to further her education, earning both a Master’s and a Master of Philosophy degree in Economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Before entering into Indian politics, Sitharaman had an accomplished career in the corporate sector in the United Kingdom.