Continuing with her pre-Budget consultations, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday met finance ministers of states and UTs (with legislature) here.

The meeting was attended by Chief Ministers of Goa, Haryana, and Puducherry, Deputy Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Tripura as well as 17 finance ministers/ministers representing their states and senior officers from the Union government and states. Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur also attended the meeting, according to an official communique.

Sitharaman elucidated the Centre’s philosophy of “cooperative federalism” and steps taken to bolster the economy’s growth. State governments took the opportunity to present their views and expressed their suggestions on growth, investment, resource requirement, and fiscal policy. They also suggested measures to strengthen cooperation between states and the Centre to attain a 5 trillion dollar economy.

The finance minister welcomed suggestions made by the states/UTs at the meeting. She assured that the memorandums submitted by states/UTs would be examined and suitably considered.