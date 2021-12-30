Follow Us:
Nirmala Sitharaman chairs pre-budget consultation with FMs of states

Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the pre-budget consultations with the Finance Ministers of States and Union Territories

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | December 30, 2021 7:57 pm

Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the pre-budget consultations with the Finance Ministers of States and Union Territories (with Legislature) for Union Budget 2022-23 in the Capital today.

The meeting was attended by the Union Minister of State for Finance, Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, Finance Ministers, Ministers and Senior Officers from the States and Union Territories (with Legislature), and the Union Government.

The Union Finance Secretary welcomed all the participants to the deliberation and informed the importance of this particular consultation meeting. Most of the participants thanked the Union Finance Minister for financially supporting their States/Union Territories during the worst months of the pandemic, by enhancing borrowing limits, providing back-to-back loans to States, and through Special assistance for capital expenditure.

The participants also gave numerous suggestions to the Union Finance Minister for inclusion in the Budget Speech.

The Finance Minister thanked the participants for their inputs and suggestions towards Union Budget 2022-23 and assured to examine each of the proposals.

