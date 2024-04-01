BJP is an open party, all are welcome: Sitharaman

The longstanding allegation of Trinamul Congress that the BJP is working as a washing machine appear to have been confirmed today when the Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said everybody is welcome in the party. In an interview with a television news channel, Nirmala Sitharaman was asked how could people with tainted image be taken in the party and she replied: “Our is an open party where everybody is welcome.”

Meanwhile, more than 400 lawyers of Supreme Court have written a letter to the Chief Justice of India alleging interference of BJP in the judiciary and one of the issues highlighted by them is how could BJP nominated a judge of Calcutta High Court who took premature retirement as a candidate in the Lok Sabha polls. Justice Abhijit Ganguly took pre mature retirement and is contesting in BBJP ticket from Tamluk Lok Sabha seat. Debashsis Dhar, former IPS officer and BJP nominee from Birbhum was under CBI lens for possession of assets disproportionate to his sources of income.

Trinamul Congress leaders including Abhishek Banerjee, party’s national general secretary had asked over and again why the BJP which talks big about honesty has not said a single word on why FIR named accused Suvendu Adhikari who was seen taking money on video in the Narada sting operation was not arrested by the CBI. CBI had filed the FIR and BJP had at the time called a Press conference to expose his corruption. Trinamul Congress had called the BJP the biggest washing machine which cleans the stains of corrupt leaders

