Nine fishermen held for sneaking into turtle habitation zone

In the latest crackdown on illegal fishing, the forest personnel have arrested nine sea-going fishermen on the charge of carrying out unlawful fishing activity in Gahirmatha marine sanctuary in Kendrapara district, officials said on Saturday.

A sea-worthy fishing vessel used by the intruders for fishing along the prohibited sanctuary area was seized by the forest patrol team. The intruders were later remanded to judicial custody today, said officials.

Thirty quintals of sea fish besides 12 fishing nets were seized from their possession.

Currently, there is a ban on sea fishing activity within 20 km of the coast at the river mouths of Dhamara, Devi and Rusikulya in view of the nesting season of Olive ridley sea turtles. Prohibition remains round the year in Gahirmatha marine sanctuary. The fishing vessel had trespassed into prohibited sanctuary corridors contravening the provisions of wildlife protection act, Orissa Marine fishing regulation act (OMFRA) and mandatory rules of marine sanctuary, said forest officials.

The olive ridley turtles, accorded as schedule-1 animal under wildlife protection act for its highly threatened status, get entangled in the fishing nets and die of asphyxiation. The turtles also perish in large numbers after getting hit by the fast moving propellers of the fishing trawlers and crafts, forest personnel said.