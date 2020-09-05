India’s apex adventure sports institute, Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), used the period during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to scale three unconquered peaks in Uttarakhand Himalayas. The Uttarkashi-based institute “conquered“ the Naga peak (4,790 metres), Ku (5,871 mts) and an unnamed peak (5616 mts) in record six days.

All the three peaks are located in the Nelong valley (Uttarkashi), which was open for tourists after a 53 year long gap in 2015. Leaving troops of Indo-Tibetan Border Police and army, who are stationed there, and occasional visit of shepherds, the area remains out of bound for the common public from 1962 to 2015.

NIM Principal Colonel Amit Bisht said, “We scaled the peaks in alpine style-in which a climber carries his own food, tent and equipment. It is different from expedition style in which you use porters and other facilities like fixed lines. We have collected vital data of the three peaks.”

The three-member Nehru Institute of Mountaineering has compiled data about suitable places for establishing camp, difficulty, route, distance, etc. This information will provide help to mountaineers in climbing the Naga, Ku and the unnamed peaks in the future. NIM began the expedition on 27 August and completed on 1 September. The team returned to Uttarkashi on Thursday evening.