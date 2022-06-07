IMF seeks opening of 141 new peaks in Ladakh

The Indian Mountain Foundation (IMF) has urged the Ministry of Home Affairs to open 141 peaks in Ladakh in addition to the already 120 open peaks for promotion of mountaineering and trekking activities in the cold desert region.

Honorary Secretary, IMF, Colonel Vijay Singh called on the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur and briefed him about the functioning of the organisation in Ladakh, including its regulatory functions for foreign and Indian mountaineers and trekkers interested in expeditions.

He apprised about the organisational structure and financial mandates of IMF in Ladakh and other states.

He also proposed conducting the Union Internationale des Associations d’Alpinisme (UIAA) or The International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation meeting in Ladakh in 2025 to promote Ladakh as a mountaineering hub.

The IMF officials also apprised about the proposal submitted by Sonam Wangyal, a former Indian paramilitary personnel and mountaineer from Ladakh who climbed Mount Everest in 1965 at the age of 23, making him the youngest to climb the peak, for the development of an Academy, including a climbing wall/arena in Ladakh and identification of land for its construction.

LG Mathur welcomed the decision to conduct the UIAA meeting in Ladakh in 2025. He inquired about the climbing history of the peaks open in Ladakh.

He proposed launching an advanced international-level mountaineering guide course and training for local mountaineering guides as Liaison Officers (LOs) to build their capacity and enable them to become certified mountain guides and professionals.

LG Mathur suggested collaborating with Indian Institute of Mountaineering and other national and international mountaineering academies and institutions for conducting training programmes for mountaineering guides from Ladakh.