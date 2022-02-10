Nepal’s mountaineers deserve better

Mountaineering is the backbone of Nepal’s tourism industry, and the driving force of mountaineering is a mountaineer. The exact number of people actively involved in mountaineering is not available.

However, the Nepal Mountaineering Association (NMA) has listed more than 10,000 mountaineers as Sardar, support climber or senior support climber. The International Federation of Mountain Guides Associations has recognised 65 Nepali guides. The Department of Tourism issues climbing permits to expeditions with mountaineers registered with the NMA. It is ironic that despite Nepal being home to eight of the 14 mountains above 8,000 metres and more than 414 other peaks, an in-depth study of the health of mountaineers, causes of death and training still has not been done.

Whether in Nepal or abroad, the knowledge of mountaineers about altitude diet and their growing interest in developing their children’s careers in other fields also remains unanswered. Ascents of mountains broken down by age group has not been recorded. Stakeholders make continuous remarks about the importance of mountaineers in mountain tourism, but lack of vital information about them creates an obstacle to formulating a strategy that will secure their profession and future.

Mountaineers remain on empty stomachs for long hours on the mountains. After climbing, foreign mountaineers consume a balanced diet to prevent vital mineral deficiency in their bodies. Nepal’s mountaineers consume a traditional diet and don’t feel it necessary to take diet supplements to deal with vitamin deficiency. We have no tradition of going for a check-up at the doctor after returning from a mountaineering expedition. I have seen that some mountaineers just returned from an expedition have hearing problems or suffer from gastritis or headache; but they do not try to seek treatment and continue with their lives as before.

Health problems that are only diagnosed late in life can end in untimely death, leaving family and children helpless. The mountaineering profession is bread and butter for most of Nepal’s mountaineering community; they may not have a high income or are not well informed about going for necessary medical check-ups after their return.

The Department of Tourism should establish a separate department for mountaineers at subsidised cost or no cost in selected hospitals to educate them about the food they should consume before, during and after mountaineering. Regular health assessments after mountaineering will help discover health issues for a timely cure. Till about three decades ago, most people in Kathmandu followed their ancestral professions like goldsmith, merchant, carpenter or farmer. But now, the picture is different as most children are focused on getting a job in a national or international organisation for survival. This trend is seen in most traditional professions all over the country.

For example, carpenters have not been able to progress into mass production of furniture for export. We can still find people producing traditional windows or doors by hand, which limits their production scale. In comparison, we can find different sophisticated tools being used in crafting wood in foreign countries, increasing the number of products greatly. Lack of entrepreneurship is the result of the education system.

The theory-based education system does not allow us to think about our profession practically and differently, but motivates us to lead our life by performing 10 to 5 duties. This is the social structure in which we live. Therefore, mountaineering professionals cannot remain indifferent to this. In addition, the risk factor involved in this profession is another reason why mountaineers do not want their children to follow in their footsteps.

During an informal chat with mountaineers at the NMA, it was revealed that most of their children pursue careers in medical science, engineering or service or live abroad. Mountaineering can be done until strength remains in our bodies. Surviving on royalties from biographies written after climbing Everest or income from talk shows on mountaineering has not been established in Nepali culture.

The government has not shown particular concern about life after mountaineering, and this has forced climbers to think about the future of this profession. Besides mountaineering being a risky and insecure profession, family pressure has become a significant reason for climbers to decide to settle abroad after passing climbing age. Just as we do not find the present generation engaged in ancestral professions like carpenter, goldsmith and so forth, it will not be a big surprise if we do not see Nepali mountaineers in the coming two or three decades.

The statistics published by the Department of Tourism in 2020 show that 171,937 people among the total number of tourists who visited Nepal came for mountaineering and trekking purposes. Even though the number of mountaineers and trekkers is on the rise, no study has been done to determine whether the current number of mountaineering staff is sufficient to handle the growing number of mountaineers.

The number of mountaineers currently in Nepal or actively involved awaits study. With such a large number of mountains in the country, Nepal should be in a position to lead on the global mountaineering stage. Not paying attention to the actual problems of mountain tourism but only talking about its importance is paying lip service. With the increasing number of tourists visiting Nepal for mountaineering purposes, adequate skilled human resources for mountaineering have become essential.

Minimising the risk factor and developing professionalism in mountaineering, and securing the future of mountaineers and their families are some of the steps we must take for mountain tourism to remain an integral part of our national economy. An acceleration in economic growth in India and China results in more tourists from these countries.

Nepal’s incapability to capitalise on their economic growth makes millions of youths leave to work in the Middle East to survive in Nepal. Identifying tourism products and managing skilled human resources to cater to tourists will activate the tourism economy, which will ultimately expand our national economy by generating employment. And it is the only solution to prevent our youths from leaving for a better future in other countries.

(The Kathmandu Post/ANN.)