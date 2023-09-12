Nigar Shaji, Kalpana Kalahasti stand as pioneers in Indian space exploration

Nigar Shaji, the mastermind behind India’s groundbreaking solar mission Aditya L-1, witnessed its triumphant launch on September 2nd from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. This historic achievement marks a significant milestone in India’s space exploration endeavors.

As the deputy project director overseeing the Chandrayaan-3 mission, Kalpana Kalahasti played a pivotal role in ensuring the project’s intricate details were meticulously executed. Her unwavering dedication and commitment were instrumental in maintaining the mission’s continuity, even in the face of the challenges posed by the global pandemic.

These remarkable women, Nigar Shaji and Kalpana Kalahasti, serve as inspiring trailblazers for millions who aspire to pursue careers in science and technology.

Advertisement

Nigar Shaji, a 59-year-old scientist hailing from Tenakasi, Tamil Nadu, along with her dedicated team at ISRO, orchestrated the flawless launch of the PSLV C57.1 rocket carrying Aditya L-1. When the mission saw a successful accomplishment, Shaji described it as nothing short of a “dream come true.”

Shaji’s illustrious journey began when she joined the Indian Space Research Organisation in 1987, immediately after completing her graduate and master’s degrees. Over the years, she has played a pivotal role in various satellite projects and has been instrumental in the successful launches of numerous communication and remote sensing satellites.

Her contributions extend from developing propulsion systems for precise satellite positioning to designing cutting-edge imaging equipment capable of capturing high-resolution images of Earth. She has also been a vital member of groundbreaking missions like the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyan) and the Chandrayaan-2 mission.

In 2019, Shaji assumed the role of Associate Project Director for the Chandrayaan-3 mission, where her expertise proved invaluable in the design and optimization of lunar lander systems.

Both Nigar Shaji and Kalpana Kalahasti serve as shining examples of women excelling in the fields of science and technology, breaking barriers, and inspiring future generations to pursue their passions in these domains. Their dedication and achievements continue to propel India’s space exploration efforts to new heights.