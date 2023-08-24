Who is Kalpana Kalahasti, ISRO scientist behind Chandrayaan 3?

In a momentous achievement for India’s space program, Chandrayaan-3 has successfully settled into lunar orbit, marking a significant step forward in the nation’s cosmic endeavors. At the heart of this triumph stands a dedicated team of five, and among them is Kalpana Kalahasti, the associate project director of Chandrayaan-3. Let’s learn more about her pivotal role.

As the deputy project director for the Chandrayaan-3 mission, Kalpana Kalahasti meticulously oversaw the intricate details of the project, playing a central role in its success. Her unwavering dedication ensured the mission’s continuity, even in the face of challenges posed by the pandemic.

Her prior experience included contributions to the second lunar mission and the Mangalyaan mission.

Kalpana’s roots trace back to Thaduku in Puttur mandal of Chittoor district. Born in Bengaluru, Karnataka, she graduated from IIT-Kharagpur with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering.

Kalpana Kalahasti’s qualifications:

Her educational journey took her to Chennai, where she pursued a B.Tech in Electronics and Communication at Madras University.

Kalpana’s childhood dream was to work at the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), and after completing her B.Tech in ECE, she pursued her dream wholeheartedly.

She joined ISRO in 2000 through a meticulous selection process. Her career began as a radar engineer at the Satish Dhawan Space Center (SHAR).

Kalpana is one of the many women scientists who have made significant contributions to ISRO’s space missions. This serves as an inspiration to young girls aspiring to careers in science and technology.

Her achievements have earned her several awards and recognitions, including the prestigious ISRO Team Excellence Award in 2019.

Her expertise:

Kalpana’s proficiency in satellite technology underwent a swift and significant expansion. This positioned her in a pivotal role in orchestrating the successful launch of numerous communication and remote sensing satellites.

Kalpana Kalahasti’s responsibilities ranged from enhancing propulsion systems to ensure precise satellite placement. She was in charge of sophisticated imaging devices that enabled ISRO to capture high-resolution images of Earth’s surface.

Kalpana K’s dedication and expertise have undeniably played a crucial part in India’s journey into the cosmos.