R Madhavan hails Sunita Williams’ safe return: “Prayers answered!”

Astronaut Sunita Williams is back on Earth after spending more than 260 days in space, and the world is celebrating her safe return, and actor R Madhavan was among the first to express his joy, calling her landing nothing short of divine intervention.

Taking to Instagram, Madhavan shared his excitement, writing, “Welcome back to Earth, our Dear Dear Sunita Williams. Our prayers have been answered… so wonderful to see you safe and smiling.” Along with his heartfelt message, he posted a video of Williams’ landing, showing her being carefully assisted out of the spacecraft.

R Madhavan writes about Sunita Williams:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

Reflecting on the intense challenges of her mission, he added, “After more than 260 uncertain days in space, this is all God’s grace and millions of praying souls’ prayers being answered.” Madhavan also acknowledged the efforts of SpaceX, NASA, and the entire Crew-9 team, saying, “Great job, all at #spacexfalcon9 #nasa AND the entire crew. God bless you.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also joined in the celebrations, calling Williams’ journey an inspiration to millions. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Delighted at the safe return of NASA’s #Crew9 on Earth! The crew, including India’s daughter Sunita Williams, has rewritten the history of human endurance and perseverance in space.”

He praised her resilience, stating, “Her incredible journey, unwavering dedication, fortitude, and fighting spirit will inspire millions across the globe.” Singh also extended his congratulations to the entire team of astronauts, scientists, and engineers who made the mission possible.

The White House also marked the successful return of NASA’s Crew-9, emphasizing President Donald Trump’s role in ensuring their safe arrival. A statement released by the administration read, “PROMISE MADE, PROMISE KEPT: President Trump pledged to rescue the astronauts stranded in space for nine months. Today, they safely splashed down in the Gulf of America, thanks to Elon Musk, SpaceX, and NASA!”

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, personally thanked his team and NASA for making the mission a success. “Congratulations to the SpaceX and NASA teams for another safe astronaut return! Thank you to Donald Trump for prioritizing this mission,” he wrote.